Why Mathias Kvistgaarden Did Not Leave Brondby Amid Celtic Interest
Celtic had some difficulty during the winter transfer window when it came to landing their preferred targets, and ultimately only ended up with a couple of players coming in. One of the most notable departures from the team was that of Kyogo Furuhashi, who moved to Rennes, leaving the Hoops with Adam Idah, Johnny Kenny, and Daniel Cummings as striker options.
While Idah has been on a great run of recent form with four goals in three matches, he has shown inconsistency previously, and relying on him to lead the line until the end of the season is not ideal.
Celtic seemed to know this, targeting multiple strikers including Kelechi Iheanacho, David Strelec, and Mathias Kvistgaarden during the winter transfer window, but failing to land any of them.
The holdup seemed to be the transfer fee for all of these players, with Strelec even being given permission to leave, but a deal never going through.
This type of issue might have also the case when it came to Kvistgaarden, who has been a target for the Hoops for quite some time now without a move ever materialising.
According to Tipsbladet, Brondby chairman Jan Bech Andersen said: "Yes. There are always concrete and less concrete things. There were never any numbers that made us deviate from our plan not to sell him in this transfer window. It wasn't good enough, but hopefully it will be when the time is right for him and the club.
"As I have said before, we would like to reach 100 million kroner in transfer fees within the next few years, and it would be great if he were the first to reach that limit."
So, it is clear that Celtic would have to shell out a significant transfer fee if they want to sign Kvistgaarden in the future.
Regardless of that, the team will now have to go from now until the summer window with their current striker group and look to make further additions later in the year.
It has worked out well so far with how well Idah has played, and the goal-scoring has not fallen off whatsoever across the few matches since the deadline, but it will be intriguing to see how things pan out down the stretch as the schedule amps up.