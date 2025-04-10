Celtic FC

Why SFA's Decision on Vaclav Cerny Incident at Celtic Park is Wrong

Celtic fans were outraged by the Vaclav Cerny incident, and with the SFA ruling in his favour, the sting is even worse as he gets away with poor sportsmanship.

Jeremy Trottier

Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Premier Sports Cup Football Final, Celtic versus Rangers; Vaclav Cerny of Rangers and Auston Trusty of Celtic
Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Premier Sports Cup Football Final, Celtic versus Rangers; Vaclav Cerny of Rangers and Auston Trusty of Celtic / Mandatory Credit: Vagelis Georgariou, Action Plus

Celtic have had an intriguing few months lately, and it somewhat all came to a peak in their most recent matchup against Rangers back in the middle of March. After going down 2-0, they were able to bring things back level before the visitors would put the match away with a late third goal.

In the celebration that ensued, Vaclav Cerny appeared to be spraying water from his bottle at Celtic supporters in the crowd.

The Scottish Football Association would look further into the incident and conclude that a formal warning was in order for Cerny, with a clear indication that his conduct and sportsmanship needed to be improved in the near future. But speculation surrounding a potential ban proved wide of the mark.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers would also speak out about the incident, stating the following last month in a transcribed quote from The Celtic Way: "I think it's a lack of respect if a player runs up a touchline and he's squirting a water bottle in the supporter's face.

"I certainly wouldn't want my players to do it."

The reaction from the SFA to only provide a formal warning and nothing else feels light, to say the least, as not only was it a disrespectful act, but it could have led to a bigger response from the fans.

It feels like it could have warranted at least a one-match ban or something to that effect. It's unsportsmanlike, and it's a poor look for the league, as they have now set the precedent that this type of behaviour is allowed as long as you are willing to take the warning tied to your name.

It will be intriguing to see how their next match goes, and whether or not things get heated once again, depending on who wins and where it happens.

