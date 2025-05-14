Will Adam Idah Start for Celtic in the Scottish Cup Final?
The Scottish Cup final is growing ever closer, as Celtic will get a chance to play once again in a large-scale event this season that could add another trophy to their cabinet. The difficulty that comes with playing in such games is figuring out who to play, especially considering the forward group is rather depleted for the club right now.
In their last match, Celtic sent out Adam Idah as the centre-forward with Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn on the wings as the starting front trio, and ultimately it worked well as they would win 3-1 over Hibernian with two of the three scoring goals.
Now they have a choice to make, and that is whether or not they want to run the same lineup or focus on a different one, both in their next match and in the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen. Former midfielder and current media pundit Michael Stewart has an opinion on who should be starting in the big match.
Who Does Michael Stewart Believe Celtic Will Start in the Scottish Cup Final?
When it comes to the match that is a little under two weeks away, Celtic will have to make the right choices to land a trophy, and starting Idah vs. benching him is one of the crucial ones.
Michael Stewart had the following to say about the choice in a discussion with Sportscene (quote transcribed by 67 Hail Hail):
“I think he will start with Adam Idah. I think that’s probably one of the reasons why he has got that front three playing, at the moment. Elsewhere in the team, he is looking to rest some players. With Kuhn and Maeda on the wings and Idah through the middle. I think that’s the three that they will go with. Rather than any other sort of option with Jota out injured.”
Idah has been solid throughout the year, with 19 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions, and in the most recent match scored one in the 45th minute. Keeping him at striker is a tough call with Maeda playing as well as he has at the position, but the Irishman has shown that he can work well with the lineup and facilitate offence through off-ball play.
It does make sense to keep things the way they are when they are working well, and with Jota out for the foreseeable future, they will have to turn to the Irishman for some time as they look to add to the unit during the summer transfer window.