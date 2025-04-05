Winger Open to Joining Celtic as Nicolas Kuhn's Replacement
For the upcoming season, Celtic have already started searching for reinforcements and also replacements as some of their players might leave at the end of this 24/25 campaign.
One of them is German winger Nicolas Kuhn, who has been pivotal for the Hoops as he scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions so far this season.
Unfortunately, Kuhn might be leaving the club at the end of the season as several clubs from across Europe are showing interest in signing the German winger. When this happens, a Celtic exit is often not far away.
According to TEAMtalk, Celtic are plotting a summer move for Royal Antwerp's Michel-Ange Balikwisha, who is open to a switch to the Glasgow side. The Belgian winger has been identified as one potential replacement for Kuhn.
Celtic also approached him last season but the player decided to stay put as he was injured at that time and wanted to get back to full fitness before considering a transfer.
Now as the situation stands, Balikwisha seems to be looking for options to leave the club at the end of this season. By the end of June, the winger will have only one year left on his contract and is valued at around a £4 million transfer fee.
As Celtic have shifted Daizen Maeda to a more central position, the role of a winger will be pivotal in the upcoming season which perfectly fits the profile of Balikwisha.
The Belgian youngster will definitely bolster Brendan Rodgers' squad depth which has been lacking this season in the big games.
The club is looking pretty serious about strengthening the team for the upcoming season as they are already started exploring the market for reinforcements. Balikwisha is one of them. Will they be successful in signing him this summer?