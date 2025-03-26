WWE Superstar CM Punk Shares Why He Likes Celtic, Takes Dig at Rangers
The love for football is noticeable worldwide, so celebrities engage with their fans by wearing their favourite club's jerseys. One such instance was that of WWE superstar CM Punk, who pulled on the famous green-and-white jersey of Celtic.
He went a step further after that and visited Celtic Park during WWE's stop in Glasgow, taking a tour of the stadium and sitting down for an interview with the club.
WWE is one of the most popular forms of entertainment, with a huge fan base all over the world. They have 108 million subscribers on YouTube alone.
Punk has shown his fandom for the Bhoys in the past as well. Last year, he was seen in a Celtic track top after Clash at the Castle, after costing well-known Rangers supporter, Drew McIntyre, a match.
Punk said as he smiled into the camera: “Does Drew not like Celtic? Oh, that's too bad. Which is the superior team, Drew?”
During his interview with Celtic TV and as reported by 67 Hail Hail, Punk shed some light on why he likes the club, as he said: "I think the history of Celtic, as much as I’ve tried to do a deep dive into it being an ignorant American newbie, we call it soccer.
“The first thing that jumps out is the colours, I’m Irish so green is probably my second favourite colour next to red.
“Just the history of the team, the rivalry with Rangers. American sports go back especially baseball but football in Europe has such a longer history. So it’s cool to see a lot of similarities between football and my favourite sport, hockey.
“There’s so much history and if 60,000 people are coming every game to see something, I wanna know what that’s about. So I just want to do as much research as I possibly can."
Like Rangers and Celtic, Drew and Punk had one of the most intense rivalries in the WWE. But for now, that seems to have been put to the side as the Chicago native is set to take on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.
There is no question who the Celtic fans are going to support in Punk’s upcoming match at WrestleMania 41.
Overall, it is just cool to see the club be involved in stuff like this. It only gives it more exposure to a worldwide audience, which has become so important in modern football.