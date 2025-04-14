Player Wins League Title Months After Celtic Exit
As Celtic looks to wrap up the campaign on a high, hopefully with another treble to their name, a lot of eyes are already on the transfer window as the Hoops seem to be planning a rebuild before next season arrives.
The club is on the lookout for attacking options as they let go of their superstar striker Kyogo Furuhashi during the winter transfer window and they haven't really been able to replace him.
The lack of bench strength has also been a decisive factor for the Brendan Rodgers-led side during the big European nights and derby days this season, which they will be looking to address before the next campaign starts.
Celtic's quest of acquiring new players will have an impact on some of the current players under contract as the club can only have so many players in their squad.
One such player who will most probably leave the club permanently before the summer transfer window ends is Luis Palma. The Honduran winger was loaned out to Olympiacos during the winter as he wasn't really fitting into Rodgers' plans.
The Honduran international won the Greek Super League with Olympiacos yesterday while featuring in only ten games since his loan move and has only scored once.
Although his tally of medals won't be confined to only one league this season as he will also be receiving the winners' medal when his parent club Celtic have their felicitation ceremony.
Palma has had some memorable moments with the Hoops as he scored a couple of fantastic goals against Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord during last season's Champions League campaign with Celtic.
Although nothing has been decided as of yet, Olympiacos has the option the sign the Honduran international for £3.5 million and will definitely have a discussion regarding the winger soon.