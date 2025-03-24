'Shut up' - Celtic Player Admits Frustration and Sends Strong Message
The international break is a period when fans are left worried about potential injuries. But at the same time, it is also an opportunity for many to prove a point, especially those who are not getting a lot of playing time. One Celtic player has done exactly that.
Adam Idah was left out as an unused substitute in Ireland's previous meeting against Bulgaria. So, he had a point to prove when brought on in the 65th minute at the weekend.
Idah did just that, scoring the winner for the Ireland national team in the 84th minute and he celebrated the goal by putting his finger to his lips.
Naturally, many were left curious about who that celebration was intended for. Idah took the opportunity to clear up all doubts after the game.
According to The Irish Sun, Idah said: "I saw a lot of stuff online, so it was just telling people to shut-up, really."
Idah admitted that he was frustrated not to have featured in the first leg but he did take the opportunity when it presented itself: "Obviously I was frustrated with the first game but I came on today and did what I’ve been doing all season, so it was just to the people who were doubting me."
Of course, Celtic fans will be hoping that this gives him a confidence booster heading into the business end of the season.
The Hoops are in a strong position in the league despite their recent defeat at the hands of the Rangers. But it is important not to get too complacent and to get over the finish line in this title race.
They will also have to make sure that they do not slip up in the Scottish Cup. That is always easy to do in knockout competitions. Just go and ask Rangers.