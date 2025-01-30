Celtic Eyeing Late Move For Manchester United Player
What was supposed to be a straightforward transfer window for Celtic has become unnecessarily complicated. Alex Valle's loan deal from FC Barcelona has been cut short and the Spaniard is set to join Italian Serie A side Como, leaving Greg Taylor as the only real option available to Brendan Rodgers at left-back.
Celtic will sign Kieran Tierney. That might happen this winter or in the summer, when his Arsenal contract expires. The move will take place but the timing remains uncertain.
In case Tierney does not join Celtic this winter, the club might have to seek a short-term alternative at left-back. One Manchester United player appears to have emerged as a possible option.
According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia features on a list of Celtic loan options if they fail to land Tierney before the transfer deadline.
Malacia joined Manchester United from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022, becoming Erik ten Hag's first signing at Old Trafford. The club paid an initial €15 million transfer fee for him.
Unfortunately, Malacia's time at Manchester United has been marked by injury and in two-and-a-half seasons since joining, he has only been able to make 46 appearances for the Premier League giants.
Malacia could do with a change of scenery for sure and a short loan spell at Celtic would not be the worst idea in the world, especially with Champions League knockout football on offer.
Taylor has been the starting left-back for Celtic for several years now but when it comes to the big occasions, he often ends up struggling. So, it would be wise for the club to have an alternative option and someone like Malacia fits the bill.
All of this depends on the situation of Tierney and what Arsenal decide to do regarding him. If Celtic land his signature this month, there would not be a need to sign Malacia.