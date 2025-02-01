Celtic FC

Celtic Eyeing Move For £8million-rated Champions League Player

Celtic appear to have the £8million-rated Slovakian international striker in their sights and are considering a move.

David Strelec a goal celebrate during UEFA Nations league, Slovakia - Estonia , 19. november 2024, City Arena, Trnava Copyright: xMICHALxFAJT,ZOSPORTU.SKx FAJ_6902 / IMAGO / Michal Fajt

Celtic might need to sign a striker before the close of the ongoing transfer window after Kyogo Furuhashi, their first-choice up top, left to join Rennes of Ligue 1 recently.

They have been quite heavily linked with Mathias Kvistgaarden of Brondby. But it is also believed that Celtic have tried and failed to sign the Danish forward in the past.

So, it would be smart on their part to keep an eye out on alternative striker targets as well. It looks like a player they came up against in the Champions League this season is one of them.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic are considering a move for Slovan Bratislava’s £8 million-rated forward David Strelec.

Strelec played 85 minutes in Slovan Bratislava's 5-1 defeat to Celtic in the Champions League earlier this season. While that was not his best outing, the Slovakian striker did make his mark on the competition.

During the qualifying phase, he scored 3 goals and also had 4 assists to his name. And in the main stage of the Champions League, Strelec scored twice more, with one of them being against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

In league competition, Strelec has been impressive as well and scored 10 goals in 18 appearances so far this season.

Strelec has international pedigree as well, he has played on 28 occasions for the Slovakian national team and scored 7 times for them.

Strelec is clearly a decent goalscorer already, who has proven himself at multiple levels of the game. At 23 years of age, he has plenty of room for improvement as well.

So, it is not hard to understand why Celtic might be interested in signing him. It remains to be seen if they make an offer for the Slovakian international or not, with days left in the ongoing winter transfer window.

