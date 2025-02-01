Celtic Holding Talks to Sign 28-year-old La Liga Striker
Celtic are believed to be looking to sign a striker before the close of the winter transfer window after Kyogo Furuhashi left the club recently, after three and a half years as the starting number 9, to join Rennes in Ligue 1.
Mathias Kvistgaarden of Brondby IF is rumoured to be one of the top targets of Celtic once again, having tried to sign him in the past more than once.
They have also been linked with Slovan Bratislava's David Strelec, who featured against Celtic in the Champions League this season.
Those are interesting options for sure. But now, Celtic are being linked with a high-profile name, who Brendan Rodgers knows very well from their time together at Leicester City.
According to Raman Bhardwaj, Celtic are in talks with Sevilla to sign Kelechi Iheanacho on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy.
Iheanacho currently finds himself at Sevilla but is not having the best time by any stretch of the imagination. As a result, he is being linked with an exit days before the close of the winter transfer window.
Rodgers is someone who knows how to get the best out of Iheanacho though. We saw that at Leicester City.
According to Transfermarkt, Iheanacho has scored 43 goals and provided 23 assists while playing under the management of Rodgers.
So, as Celtic search for a number 9 and merely days left in the transfer window, it is not hard to understand why Rodgers might be keen on a reunion with a striker he knows well already.