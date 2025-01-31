Celtic's Late Bid Confirmed by Sky Sports Reporter
Celtic appear to be pushing to get a few deals done before the close of the winter transfer window. That is never an easy task though as it leaves the other team with little to no time to bring in a replacement.
The Hoops have already signed one winger this winter. Jota has been brought back, 18 months after he left in a £25million deal to join Al-Ittihad.
Yet, it looks like Celtic are not satisfied with their options on the wings. They have now made an attempt to sign another one.
According to Anthony Joseph, Sarpsborg have rejected Celtic’s opening bid of £4.6million for Sondre Ørjasæter. It’s understood that they value the 21-year-old winger at around £7million.
The belief is that Sarpsborg do not want to let Ørjasæter leave in this window. But if an undeniable offer arrived at their table, they would be expected to change their mind. That's how transfers work for most clubs.
According to Transfermarkt, in 32 appearances for Sarpsborg, Ørjasæter has scored 6 goals and provided 7 assists.
Those are not eye-catching numbers by any means but considering he is still 21 years old, the potential is clear. Now, let's see if Celtic can get a deal done before the end of this transfer period.
If they are not successful, do not be surprised if the club try to sign Ørjasæter in upcoming transfer windows as well.
That has been the case with Mathias Kvistgaarden, another player who has been linked with Celtic for quite a few seasons now.
Rumours suggest that the club have made two attempts to sign Kvistgaarden in the past but failed on both occasions. Yet, Celtic continue to chase the signature of the Danish forward.
Kvistgaarden is believed to be one of the players Celtic have their eyes on right now as a potential replacement for Kyogo.