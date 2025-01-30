Celtic Player Closing In On Late Winter Exit
Celtic has seen a lot of chaos in this winter transfer window with more movement than anticipated, and another player’s future with the club appears to be in doubt.
According to Giannis Chorianopoulos of Greek newspaper Sportime, Olympiacos are really close to signing Luis Palma from Celtic.
The two clubs are still negotiating details, per Chorianopoulos, and the signing is reportedly a loan with an option to buy clause.
Signing Jota from Rennes made the exit of Palma more likely for Celtic after he appeared just 12 times this season and failed to make a case as an impact player.
Palma was a late substitute in the team’s 4-2 loss to Aston Villa in the Champions League, and it looks like it may be the last time he’s seen in a Celtic jersey.
He had a strong start to life at Parkhead when he joined the club in the summer of 2023, scoring 10 goals in his first season for Celtic. His early form faded away though as we eventually saw him lose steam and fall out of Brendan Rodgers’ lineup.
Palma has failed to record a goal this season. He showed initial promise during the summer pre-season tour that saw Celtic defeat Manchester City and Chelsea but was not able to build on those performances. Now, a new home seems imminent.
A move would be beneficial for both parties as Palma looks for a fresh start and Celtic moves forward with Jota.
Palma’s departure would add to a few losses for the club after Alex Valle’s loan deal was cut short by Barcelona while Kyogo left for Rennes. The club is eyeing Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney to bolster the squad this winter.
In addition to Jota, Celtic is reportedly eyeing another winger from Sarpsborg, Sondre Ørjasæter, but the Norwegian club has rejected the first move by the Hoops.
There are just a few days left in this winter window before Rodgers sees his chances to make moves close down. Will we see some fresh faces arrive before that?