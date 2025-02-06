Celtic Player's Late Loan Move to Championship Club Confirmed
Kyogo's Celtic exit to join Rennes this winter might have grabbed most of the headlines but there were plenty of other players who departed the club in this window. Mostly on loan.
Luis Palma, Odin Thiago Holm and Stephen Welsh are names that fall under that category. Another one was added to it after he completed a late loan move to the Championship.
According to Queen's Park Football Club's official website, they have signed Adam Montgomery from Celtic on loan for the rest of the season.
This will be Montgomery's fifth spell out loan from Celtic, having previously had stints at Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Fleetwood Town and Motherwell. That is a lot for a player who is still just 22 years old.
Queen's Park head coach Callum Davidson seemed to be pleased with the Championship club's move to bring in Montgomery on loan. He said: "We are extremely pleased to be bringing Adam in. He is a player I know well having worked with him previously at St Johnstone and we know he will add real quality to the squad. He can play in a number of positions down the left hand side and that flexibility will be very important to us in terms of giving us options down that side of the team."
Montgomery was a highly-rated prospect while coming through the Celtic academy ranks and unlike many other such players, he actually got a run in the first-team early on in his career.
Celtic did not have much depth when Ange Postecoglou arrived as manager in the summer of 2021. As a result, Montgomery often found himself playing in the first half of that season.
He showed signs of promise but it was clear that he was not ready to play regular football for Celtic. So, he soon found himself out on loan and unfortunately, he has never been able to get back into the first-team fold despite Celtic's issues at left-back.
Some had hoped that opportunities would be around the corner with Alex Valle leaving this winter. But unfortunately. that was clearly not on the cards for Montgomery, who now finds himself back out on loan.