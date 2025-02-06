Celtic FC

Celtic Player's Late Loan Move to Championship Club Confirmed

The Celtic player has completed a late loan move to the Championship side even though he was being viewed as a potential solution in a problem position.

Sourav Mahanty

Club Crest - Glasgow Celtic FC MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 15: The official club badge of Glasgow Celtic FC on a home shirt on May 15, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus) Manchester Prestwich England United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776004101
Club Crest - Glasgow Celtic FC MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 15: The official club badge of Glasgow Celtic FC on a home shirt on May 15, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus) Manchester Prestwich England United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776004101 / IMAGO / Visionhaus

Kyogo's Celtic exit to join Rennes this winter might have grabbed most of the headlines but there were plenty of other players who departed the club in this window. Mostly on loan.

Luis Palma, Odin Thiago Holm and Stephen Welsh are names that fall under that category. Another one was added to it after he completed a late loan move to the Championship.

According to Queen's Park Football Club's official website, they have signed Adam Montgomery from Celtic on loan for the rest of the season.

This will be Montgomery's fifth spell out loan from Celtic, having previously had stints at Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Fleetwood Town and Motherwell. That is a lot for a player who is still just 22 years old.

Queen's Park head coach Callum Davidson seemed to be pleased with the Championship club's move to bring in Montgomery on loan. He said: "We are extremely pleased to be bringing Adam in. He is a player I know well having worked with him previously at St Johnstone and we know he will add real quality to the squad. He can play in a number of positions down the left hand side and that flexibility will be very important to us in terms of giving us options down that side of the team."

MORE: Jeffrey Schlupp Names Preferred Position Amid Confusion Over Celtic Plans

Montgomery was a highly-rated prospect while coming through the Celtic academy ranks and unlike many other such players, he actually got a run in the first-team early on in his career.

Celtic did not have much depth when Ange Postecoglou arrived as manager in the summer of 2021. As a result, Montgomery often found himself playing in the first half of that season.

He showed signs of promise but it was clear that he was not ready to play regular football for Celtic. So, he soon found himself out on loan and unfortunately, he has never been able to get back into the first-team fold despite Celtic's issues at left-back.

Some had hoped that opportunities would be around the corner with Alex Valle leaving this winter. But unfortunately. that was clearly not on the cards for Montgomery, who now finds himself back out on loan.

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/Transfers