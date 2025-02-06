Celtic Can Sign Uruguayan International Striker as Free Agent
Celtic's efforts to replace star striker Kyogo Furuhashi came to a standstill as the transfer window is closed now. The Japanese forward, who left for Ligue 1 side Rennes last month, had been the starting centre-forward for three and a half seasons.
Two new players were added by the Scottish champions during the transfer window. Jeffrey Schlupp joined late on loan from Crystal Palace till the end of the season. Jota returned to Celtic 18 months after departing and has made a bright start with a goal and an assist in two games.
Adam Idah is now Celtic's only established striker, with Johnny Kenny, who just returned from a loan stint with Shamrock Rovers, serving as his backup.
Daizen Maeda can also play up front, but he is suspended for the first leg of the Champions League playoff against Bayern Munich next week.
While the transfer window is now closed, signing free agents is still very much an option for Brendan Rodgers. And there might be some decent striker still available as short-term solutions for Celtic.
Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez could be an option worth considering for the Hoops. He has been a free agent since his contract with Trabzonspor expired at the end of last season.
Gomez has had a few tough seasons but not too long ago, he was consistently scoring more than 10 goals a season in La Liga.
He has experience in the Champions League, where he came up against the likes of Chelsea, Lille and Ajax while representing Valencia.
Gomez also has plenty of experience at the international level having represented a competitive team like Uruguay on 32 occasions.
At 28 years old, Gomez should have plenty of football left in the tank. Signing him on a short-term deal until the end of the season would be a low-risk move for Celtic with a ton of upside if it works out.