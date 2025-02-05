Celtic Will Try to Sign £11million Striker Again Next Summer
Most fans will view Celtic's winter transfer window as a failure. The club did bring back Jota, a popular move among the supporters. They also signed Jeffrey Schlupp on a loan deal from Crystal Palace, not exactly a decision that excited the support.
On the other hand, there were plenty of exits. The biggest of them was Kyogo Furuhashi's move to Rennes. It is remarkable that a replacement was not brought in after the starting centre-forward was allowed to leave in the middle of the season.
Celtic were linked with plenty of strikers over the course of the winter transfer window though, with Mathias Kvistgaarden being the name most regularly in the headlines.
Celtic had tried and failed to sign him on two occasions in the past. And they were not lucky the third time around either, as he has remained at Brondby IF.
The Hoops are not giving up though. According to Football Insider, Celtic will try again to sign Kvistgaarden in the summer transfer window.
It is now believed that it will take a transfer fee of around £11 million for any club to convince Brondby to part ways with Kvistgaarden.
At the end of the day, it is always more likely that Brondby would be more open to Kvistgaarden's exit in the summer than in the middle of the season.
On the other hand, it would be advisable for Celtic to have other striker targets as well because it is not smart to try and sign Kvistgaarden in every transfer window, without ever finding success.
Other names like David Strelec of Slovan Bratislava were linked with Celtic this winter as well and his development might be worth keeping an eye out on. Do not expect veterans like Danny Ings and Kelechi Iheanacho to be in the mix again though.