Celtic FC

Celtic Will Try to Sign £11million Striker Again Next Summer

It looks like Celtic will try to sign the £11million striker again in the next summer transfer window.

Sourav Mahanty

Celtic v Ross County - William Hill Premiership - Celtic Park Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after the final whistle of the William Hill Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday November 30, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xStevexWelshx 78350350
Celtic v Ross County - William Hill Premiership - Celtic Park Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after the final whistle of the William Hill Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday November 30, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xStevexWelshx 78350350 / IMAGO / PA Images

Most fans will view Celtic's winter transfer window as a failure. The club did bring back Jota, a popular move among the supporters. They also signed Jeffrey Schlupp on a loan deal from Crystal Palace, not exactly a decision that excited the support.

On the other hand, there were plenty of exits. The biggest of them was Kyogo Furuhashi's move to Rennes. It is remarkable that a replacement was not brought in after the starting centre-forward was allowed to leave in the middle of the season.

Celtic were linked with plenty of strikers over the course of the winter transfer window though, with Mathias Kvistgaarden being the name most regularly in the headlines.

Celtic had tried and failed to sign him on two occasions in the past. And they were not lucky the third time around either, as he has remained at Brondby IF.

The Hoops are not giving up though. According to Football Insider, Celtic will try again to sign Kvistgaarden in the summer transfer window.

It is now believed that it will take a transfer fee of around £11 million for any club to convince Brondby to part ways with Kvistgaarden.

At the end of the day, it is always more likely that Brondby would be more open to Kvistgaarden's exit in the summer than in the middle of the season.

On the other hand, it would be advisable for Celtic to have other striker targets as well because it is not smart to try and sign Kvistgaarden in every transfer window, without ever finding success.

Other names like David Strelec of Slovan Bratislava were linked with Celtic this winter as well and his development might be worth keeping an eye out on. Do not expect veterans like Danny Ings and Kelechi Iheanacho to be in the mix again though.

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/Transfers