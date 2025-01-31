Celtic Want to Sign 22-year-old Player Before Transfer Window Shuts
Celtic appear to be eyeing a potential replacement for Kyogo Furuhashi, who has joined Rennes, as the ongoing winter transfer window nears its end.
A star from Brondby IF seems to be the top choice for Brendan Rodgers to fill in the void that has been created by Kyogo's departure this month.
According to Football Insider, Celtic are set to go all out to try and sign Matthias Kvistgaarden from Brondby to replace Kyogo.
It is believed that Celtic have been monitoring since last summer and he has managed 10 goals in 15 league games for Brondby so far this season.
A centre forward is the need of the hour and the Danish striker holds the potential to bolster the Celtic squad.
Signing him won't be straightforward. Brondby are believed to be asking for a record fee in excess of £10million for Kvistgaarden. A significant figure for any Scottish team.
With his addition, Rodgers could bolster the forward line, where he already has players like Nicolas Kuhn, Jota, Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda. The Hoops have performed well so far in the Premiership and made it to the knockout phase of the Champions League.
There are tougher tests ahead though, including a Champions League knockout phase tie against Bayern Munich.
Kyogo had been the starting striker for Celtic since arriving in the summer transfer window of 2021 from Vissel Kobe. The Japanese forward registered 85 goals for the club in total and 12 this season before heading to Rennes.
Celtic need to find a replacement for a player of Kyogo's quality and importance. The signing of someone like Kvistgaarden could help the club for a long time to come.
But can a deal for Kvistgaarden be concluded with merely days left in the winter transfer window? We will find out.