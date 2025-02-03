Fabrizio Romano Confirms Celtic's First Signing of Deadline Day
Mathias Kvistgaarden, Kelechi Iheanacho, David Strelec, Lennon Miller and Tyrell Malacia are some of the players Celtic were being linked with coming into the last day of the winter transfer window.
Yet, their first deadline day signing is going to be someone they have not been linked with for months. That's just how transfers work a lot of the time. Especially when teams are trying to come up with solutions at the very last minute, which is the case with Celtic right now.
Almost out of nowhere, rumours broke out of Celtic making an offer to Crystal Palace for Jeffrey Schlupp. And now, that deal seems to be as good as done.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the verbal agreement for Schlupp to Celtic is done on a straight loan, no buy option. The deal is in place. It has gotten the famous 'here we go'.
Is Schlupp someone who will walk straight into the Celtic starting XI? No, at least not at this point in his career.
Schlupp was barely getting any game time at Crystal Palace this season, which is why this move seems to have come about in the first place.
There is one thing that nobody can take away from Schlupp though and that is his impressive versatility. He can play as a left-back, a left winger, a number 10 and even in the role of a striker.
Celtic can certainly do with a player like that right now with the amount of holes they need to fill in this squad. Now, it remains to be seen whether Schlupp turns out to be their only signing of deadline day or the first of a few.