How much transfer fee will Celtic receive from Luis Palma's move?
Luis Palma is on the verge of leaving Celtic. After a difficult first half of the season, he is on his way out of the club in order to return to Greece.
Palma used to play for Aris FC before joining Celtic and the Honduran international is set to find himself back in the Greek Super League.
He will be donning the famous jersey of OIympiacos this time around though with a move believed to be only a matter of time now.
According to Sport 24, Olympiacos will bring the player from Celtic on loan, while the deal will also include a purchase option next summer, which is estimated to be €3.5 million to €4 million.
So, it is not a guarantee that Palma will join Olympiacos on a permanent basis at the end of his loan spell. It is an option to buy and not an obligation.
But if Palma does well then Celtic can hope to fetch a similar kind of transfer fee that they had shelled out to sign him from Aris FC about 18 months earlier.
It would be an understatement to say that Palma's time at Celtic has not gone as planned. The early signs had been so bright but unfortunately, things did not work out.
Palma had been excellent early on in his time as a Celtic player. Not only did he contribute goals and assists consistently but also stepped up to the plate in the big moments.
The goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League is a prime example of that. Unfortunately, that will now stand as a rare highlight from his time at Celtic.
Palma has not featured much in Brendan Rodgers' team recently and the situation had become unsustainable. The move to Olympiacos is a great opportunity for him to bring his career back on track.