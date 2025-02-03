Jeffrey Schlupp's Stance on Joining Celtic as Talks Continue
Celtic have continued their pursuit of multiple players on deadline day, as they near the cutoff for adding any players with the rest of the Premiership season and Champions League campaign remaining.
One of the players they have now had recurring interest in is Jeffrey Schlupp of Crystal Palace, as they had interest back in the summer as well.
Schlupp is a utility player for Crystal Palace, primarily playing on the left flank, but he has experience across the pitch in many different positions. A deal is believed to be close to being agreed at this point although this would only be a short-term solution until the next window.
The deal will come down to how much of Schlupp's current contract will be covered by Crystal Palace and how much the Hoops will have to cover in turn.
According to Anthony Joseph, Schlupp is keen to join Celtic. The two clubs are negotiating how much of his wages the Hoops will cover. He is out of contract in the summer. If they can agree a deal, a London medical can begin.
This move is not a perfect "fix-all" type of addition, as despite him playing multiple positions, Celtic desperately needs a few spots to be filled, most notably striker and left-back as well as depth signings elsewhere.
More additions may be on the way, with Celtic having reported interest inWest Ham United striker Danny Ings, and could potentially make a move for Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller as well.
We will see how things shape up in the final hours of the winter transfer window, but as of now, there are definitely multiple players who have a chance at joining Celtic.