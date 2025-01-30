Late £4.4million Celtic Transfer Bid Rejected
The flanks at Celtic could look very different moving forward. Luis Palma is believed to be closing in on a move to Olympiacos. Also, there is the possibility that Daizen Maeda could play more often as a striker following Kyogo's exit to Rennes this week.
On the other hand, Celtic have done well to sign Jota from Rennes this winter. The Portuguese winger was excellent during his first spell at Parkhead.
Jota might not be the only winger that Celtic end up signing this winter either. It looks like they are trying to sign another one although they have seen a transfer bid turned down.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Sarpsborg have rejected the initial approach from Celtic for Sondre Ørjasæter. It is understood that the Hoops went in with a bid of around €5.25million which equates to around £4.4million.
The belief is that Sarpsborg are hoping to bring in a transfer fee closer to £7 million for Ørjasæter. Let's see if Celtic go back with another bid before the winter window closes. There are only a few days left.
Celtic's interest in Ørjasæter might be another sign that they are considering using Maeda as a striker moving forward. He plays there for the Japan national team already.
Also, one has to point out that the club are believed to be holding talks over a deal for Mathias Kvistgaarden. The forward has scored 10 goals in 15 league appearances for Brondby so far this season.
So, it could turn out to be a busy last few days of the winter transfer window for Celtic. So far, it has mostly been about players leaving the club but now, the Scottish champions are being linked with some incomings as well. Hopefully, they have enough time to get the deals over the line.