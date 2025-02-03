West Bromwich Albion Close to Signing £3.3million Striker Celtic Wanted
With less than a day to go in the winter transfer window, Celtic look set to lose out on a striker they were linked with last week as their search for Kyogo Furuhashi's replacement continues.
According to Anthony Joseph, West Bromwich Albion are closing in on the signing of Randers striker Tammer Bany. It’s understood a fee of £3.3million has been agreed between the clubs. The 21-year-old has two-and-a-half years left of his contract.
West Brom is the latest to express interest in the striker, just a week after Bany was linked with Celtic by TipsBladet.
They linked Bany to the Scottish champions alongside FC Nantes from France, OH Leuven from Belgium, Al Ahli from Egypt and Rakow Częstochowa from Poland.
Bany has two goals and four assists this season in the Superliga. Not the most eye-catching numbers by any means.
Should Celtic miss out on Bany, as reports seem to indicate as imminent, it will be yet another blow to the club looking for a striker to replace the void left by Kyogo, who signed with Ligue 1 club Rennes recently.
Furuhashi recorded twelve goals for Celtic this season before departing in the middle of the campaign after Champions League knockout phase qualification was secured.
The club have already missed out on Evan Ferguson, who agreed to a loan deal with West Ham United, while talks with Kelechi Iheanacho of Sevilla and Mathias Kvistgaarden of Brondby reportedly fell through.
The club is running out of time to replace Kyogo this winter. However, Celtic have already seen their transfer signing of Jota pay off in the 3-1 victory over Motherwell away at Fir Park.
Jota came in as a substitute for Nicolas Kuhn and scored in his second debut for the Hoops in the final minutes of stoppage time off an assist from Daizen Maeda.
The club could use one more impact player at striker before their chances in the winter transfer window close tonight.