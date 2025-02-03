Celtic FC

West Bromwich Albion Close to Signing £3.3million Striker Celtic Wanted

Celtic is set to lose out on a coveted striker in the transfer window to West Brom after the player from Randers was linked to the club last week.

Maddy Hudak

Mandatory credit: Tobias Jorgensen – Gonzales Photo

With less than a day to go in the winter transfer window, Celtic look set to lose out on a striker they were linked with last week as their search for Kyogo Furuhashi's replacement continues.

According to Anthony Joseph, West Bromwich Albion are closing in on the signing of Randers striker Tammer Bany. It’s understood a fee of £3.3million has been agreed between the clubs. The 21-year-old has two-and-a-half years left of his contract.

West Brom is the latest to express interest in the striker, just a week after Bany was linked with Celtic by TipsBladet.

They linked Bany to the Scottish champions alongside FC Nantes from France, OH Leuven from Belgium, Al Ahli from Egypt and Rakow Częstochowa from Poland.

Bany has two goals and four assists this season in the Superliga. Not the most eye-catching numbers by any means.

MORE: Celtic Linked With Deadline Day Move For West Ham United Striker

Should Celtic miss out on Bany, as reports seem to indicate as imminent, it will be yet another blow to the club looking for a striker to replace the void left by Kyogo, who signed with Ligue 1 club Rennes recently.

Furuhashi recorded twelve goals for Celtic this season before departing in the middle of the campaign after Champions League knockout phase qualification was secured.

The club have already missed out on Evan Ferguson, who agreed to a loan deal with West Ham United, while talks with Kelechi Iheanacho of Sevilla and Mathias Kvistgaarden of Brondby reportedly fell through.

The club is running out of time to replace Kyogo this winter. However, Celtic have already seen their transfer signing of Jota pay off in the 3-1 victory over Motherwell away at Fir Park.

Jota came in as a substitute for Nicolas Kuhn and scored in his second debut for the Hoops in the final minutes of stoppage time off an assist from Daizen Maeda.

The club could use one more impact player at striker before their chances in the winter transfer window close tonight.

Published |Modified
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/Transfers