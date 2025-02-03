West Ham United's Bid to Celtic Confirmed by Sky Sports Reporter
While all eyes are on Celtic making potential signings before the close of the winter transfer window, there are some who could be on their way out on deadline day as well.
The striker situation at Celtic is an interesting one following the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi. Talks for Mathias Kvistgaarden of Brondby and Kelechi Iheanacho of Sevilla appear to have fallen through as well, leaving the Hoops little time to bring someone in.
Hopefully, they are already working on alternative plans in the background. On the other hand, there is another striker who could be on his way out of Parkhead.
Daniel Cummings has been a standout performer for Celtic at the B Team level. That has not converted into consistent chances for the senior team though, like so many before him.
Now, it looks like a path to the Premier League has opened up for Cummings and he is ready to take it, whether it be in this window or next summer.
According to Anthony Joseph, West Ham have made a bid in the region of £500,000 to sign Cummings. The 18-year-old has agreed a pre-contract with the Premier League club. Now, they are looking to do a deal with Celtic before deadline.
With a pre-contract agreed, Cummings is definitely going to join West Ham United. The timing of the move is the only thing in question.
Cummings has only made one appearance for Celtic this season, in the recent game against Aston Villa. So, do not be surprised if the club end up accepting the bid from West Ham United.
Of course, when Cummings leaves, it would be another blow to the hopes of those hoping to see an academy player become a starter for Celtic one day.
The last person who was successful in doing so was Kieran Tierney. He left the club for Arsenal five-and-a-half years ago and is now on the verge of a return in the summer. It has been that long.