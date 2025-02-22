West Ham United Make Bold Promise to Celtic Player
Celtic have struggled to provide pathway into the first-team to their academy starlets in recent years. So, it should come as no surprise that plenty of them seem open to leaving the club early on in their careers rather than waiting in hopes of getting an opportunity.
Rocco Vata and Daniel Kelly are two prominent names who have left the club under the watch of Brendan Rodgers. The name of Daniel Cummings could soon be added to that list.
Cummings has been scoring for fun for Celtic B. That has not opened up doors to a consistent role in the senior team though.
West Ham United seem to be eager to sign him. There had even been claims that a pre-contract had already been agreed although it looks like that might have been a bit wide of the mark.
West Ham United did make offers to sign Cummings in the winter though. Having failed to do so, they will now aim get a pre-contract agreed with the striker.
According to Hammers News, Graham Potter and sporting director Mark Noble have made quite the promise to Cummings to seal a deal. West Ham United have promised him that he will be part of the club’s first team squad next season.
It remains to be seen if that is enough to get the deal done. It is safe to say though that West Ham United are the favourites to win the race to sign Cummiongs, if or when he does leave Celtic.