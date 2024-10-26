In full: Chelsea's results & remaining fixtures in the 2024-25 Premier League
Chelsea are looking to improve on their sixth placed finish in the Premier League this season.
Enzo Maresca has succeeded Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout at Chelsea this season after a change following just one season in charge for the Argentine.
Chelsea secured a Europa League qualification spot last season, however Manchester United's FA Cup triumph over Manchester City saw them slip down into the Conference League.
The target for Chelsea in the league this season is a top four finish to secure Champions League qualification for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign.
Come the final day of the season at the City Ground away to Nottingham Forest, Maresca will be eager to have his side already qualified, or in pole position, for Champions League football next season.
Here are all of Chelsea's results and upcoming fixtures in the 2024/25 Premier League.
Chelsea's Premier League Fixtures & Results
Gameweek 1: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City / Sunday 18th August 2024
Gameweek 2: Wolves 2-6 Chelsea / Sunday 25th August 2024
Gameweek 3: Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace / Sunday 1st September 2024
Gameweek 4: AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea / Saturday 14th September 2024
Gameweek 5: West Ham 0-3 Chelsea / Saturday 21st September 2024
Gameweek 6: Chelsea 4-2 Brighton & Hove Albion / Saturday 28th September 2024
Gameweek 7: Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest / Sunday 6th October 2024
Gameweek 8: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea / Sunday 20th October 2024
Gameweek 9: Chelsea vs Newcastle United / Sunday 27th October 2024
Gameweek 10: Manchester United vs Chelsea / Sunday 3rd November 2024
Gameweek 11: Chelsea vs Arsenal / Sunday 10th November 2024
Gameweek 12: Leicester City vs Chelsea / Saturday 23rd November 2024
Gameweek 13: Chelsea vs Aston Villa / Sunday 1st December 2024
Gameweek 14: Southampton vs Chelsea / Wednesday 4th December 2024
Gameweek 15: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea / Sunday 8th December 2024
Gameweek 16: Chelsea vs Brentford / Sunday 15th December 2024
Gameweek 17: Everton vs Chelsea / Sunday 22nd December 2024
Gameweek 18: Chelsea vs Fulham / Thursday 26th December 2024
Gameweek 19: Ipswich Town vs Chelsea / Monday 30th December 2024
Gameweek 20: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea / Saturday 4th January 2025
Gameweek 21: Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth / Tuesday 14th January 2025
Gameweek 22: Chelsea vs Wolves / Monday 20th January 2025
Gameweek 23: Manchester City vs Chelsea / Saturday 25th January 2025
Gameweek 24: Chelsea vs West Ham / TBC
Gameweek 25: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea / TBC
Gameweek 26: Aston Villa vs Chelsea / TBC
Gameweek 27: Chelsea vs Southampton / TBC
Gameweek 28: Chelsea vs Leicester City / TBC
Gameweek 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea / TBC
Gameweek 30: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur / TBC
Gameweek 31: Brentford vs Chelsea / TBC
Gameweek 32: Chelsea vs Ipswich Town / TBC
Gameweek 33: Fulham vs Chelsea / TBC
Gameweek 34: Chelsea vs Everton / TBC
Gameweek 35: Chelsea vs Liverpool / TBC
Gameweek 36: Newcastle United vs Chelsea / TBC
Gameweek 37: Chelsea vs Manchester United / TBC
Gameweek 38: Nottingham Forest / Sunday 25th May 2025