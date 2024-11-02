Enzo Maresca makes Joao Felix & Cole Palmer selection hint ahead of Man United vs Chelsea
Enzo Maresca has dropped a major selection hint involving Joao Felix and Cole Palmer ahead of Chelsea's clash against Manchester United in the Premier League.
The Blues travel to Old Trafford, having not won at the venue in 11 years despite coming close on several attempts.
Maresca is the man tasked with the challenge of ending the unwanted record as he faces off against interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, a former team-mate of his.
Manchester United confirmed that the Dutchman would remain in charge until after the November international break, when Ruben Amorim is set to join the club after compensation was agreed with Sporting.
Chelsea will be hoping that they can get a positive reuslt and end their poor run of results at Old Trafford, with now the perfect opportunity to push ahead of the Red Devils in the race of the top four.
Speaking ahead of the match, Maresca has made a hint towards his team selection as he provided an update on Felix and Palmer.
Earlier in the season, Maresca admitted that the pair were fighting for the same spot within Chelsea's team - in the number 10 role.
With games coming thick and fast, Felix has been used as a rotation option when Palmer is in need of a rest, with the Portugal star featuring in the Conference League games where Palmer is not registered to play.
However, ahead of Chelsea's trip to Man United, Maresca admitted that Felix and Palmer could soon play in the same line-up, and this could happen as soon as Sunday.
During his press conference, Maresca stated that Chelsea lack physicality in midfield when playing without Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.
He continued to discuss this further, revealing that this didn't mean that they would constantly play without Palmer and Felix together.
"This (lack of physicality in midfield) doesn't mean that we can't play with Joao and Cole in the pocket," he said.
"Soon, for sure we are going to see Joao and Cole together in the pocket. It's always the game that requires a little bit different."
Maresca continued to dispell the myth that he has two teams, an A and B team who will rotate depending on the competition.
He said: "We prepare every game to try to win.
"The reason we make changes isn't because there's an A team or B team. We are all one team.
"I like to say that we have not A or B team. There are players that are fantastic players but for me, we don't have indespensible."
It remains to be seen as to whether the clash with Man United will be when Maresca opts to field both Palmer and Felix, but Blues fans will be looking forward to when the pair are unleashed.