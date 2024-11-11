Internationals: Where Chelsea's players will be during the November international break
Chelsea's players will split up this week for the November international break, with many of the squad receiving call-ups to represent their countries.
Enzo Maresca's side head into the international period following a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League. The point saw Chelsea climb up the table into third place, ahead of the Gunners on goal difference.
The Chelsea head coach was pleased for Chelsea's fans after a difficult couple of years since the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership took over at Stamford Bridge.
A remarkable statistic emerged after the London derby draw: 'Chelsea will end a day in the top three places of the Premier League table for the first time since the final day of the 2021-22 season'.
Maresca can now reflect and assess the current situation over the next week or so at a quieter Cobham. Many players will remain, however a substantial number of individuals have joined up with their respective nations.
Here is the confirmed list of Enzo Maresca's first-team Chelsea players on international duty during November and who they will play.
Note: All fixtures are in GMT.
Argentina
Player/s: Enzo Fernandez
Matches: Paraguay (a) on Thursday 14th November 2024 / Peru (h) on Tuesday 19th November 2024
Belgium
Player/s: Romeo Lavia
Matches: Italy (h) on Thursday 14th November 2024 / Israel (a) on Sunday 17th November 2024
Ecuador
Player/s: Moises Caicedo
Matches: Bolivia (h) on Friday 15th November 2024 / Colombia (a) on Tuesday 19th November 2024
England
Player/s: Noni Madueke
Matches: Greece (a) on Thursday 14th November 2024 / Republic of Ireland (h) on Sunday 17th November 2024
Note: Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer were called up by England, however both have withdrawn and will remain with Chelsea.
France
Player/s: Christopher Nkunku
Matches: Israel (h) on Thursday 14th November 2024 / Italy (h) on Sunday 17th November 2024
Note: Wesley Fofana was called up by France, however has withdrawn and will remain with Chelsea.
Portugal
Player/s: Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix
Matches: Poland (h) on Friday 15th November 2024 / Croatia (a) on Monday 18th November 2024
Senegal
Player/s: Nicolas Jackson
Matches: Burkina Faso (a) on Thursday 14th November 2024 / Burundi (h) on Tuesday 19th November 2024
Spain
Player/s: Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella
Matches: Denmark (a) on Friday 15th November 2024 / Switzerland (h) on Monday 18th November 2024
Ukraine
Player/s: Mykhailo Mudryk
Matches: Georgia (a) on Saturday 16th November 2024 / Albania (a) on Tuesday 19th November 2024
Finland U21s
Player/s: Lucas Bergström
Matches: Norway U21s (h) on Friday 15th November 2024 / Norway U21s (a) on Tuesday 19th November 2024
France U21s
Player/s: Malo Gusto
Matches: Italy U21s (a) on Friday 15th November 2024 / Germany U21s (h) on Tuesday 19th November 2024
Italy U21s
Player/s: Cesare Casadei
Matches: France U21s (h) on Friday 15th November 2024 / Ukraine U21s (h) on Tuesday 19th November 2024
Spain U19s
Player/s: Marc Guiu
Matches: Faroe Islands U19s (h) on Wednesday 13th November 2024 / Kosovo U19s (h) on Saturday 16th November 2024 / Austria U19s (a) on Tuesday 19th November 2024
