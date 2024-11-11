Absolute Chelsea ON SI

Internationals: Where Chelsea's players will be during the November international break

A busy week for the representing Chelsea stars.

Matt Debono

Felix and Neto will join up with the Portugal squad in November.
Felix and Neto will join up with the Portugal squad in November. / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea's players will split up this week for the November international break, with many of the squad receiving call-ups to represent their countries.

Enzo Maresca's side head into the international period following a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League. The point saw Chelsea climb up the table into third place, ahead of the Gunners on goal difference.

The Chelsea head coach was pleased for Chelsea's fans after a difficult couple of years since the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership took over at Stamford Bridge.

A remarkable statistic emerged after the London derby draw: 'Chelsea will end a day in the top three places of the Premier League table for the first time since the final day of the 2021-22 season'.

Maresca can now reflect and assess the current situation over the next week or so at a quieter Cobham. Many players will remain, however a substantial number of individuals have joined up with their respective nations.

Here is the confirmed list of Enzo Maresca's first-team Chelsea players on international duty during November and who they will play.

Note: All fixtures are in GMT.

Argentina

Player/s: Enzo Fernandez

Matches: Paraguay (a) on Thursday 14th November 2024 / Peru (h) on Tuesday 19th November 2024

Belgium

Player/s: Romeo Lavia

Matches: Italy (h) on Thursday 14th November 2024 / Israel (a) on Sunday 17th November 2024

Ecuador

Player/s: Moises Caicedo

Matches: Bolivia (h) on Friday 15th November 2024 / Colombia (a) on Tuesday 19th November 2024

Caicedo has been a star performer for Chelsea this season.
Caicedo has been a star performer for Chelsea this season. / IMAGO / Sportimage

England

Player/s: Noni Madueke

Matches: Greece (a) on Thursday 14th November 2024 / Republic of Ireland (h) on Sunday 17th November 2024

Note: Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer were called up by England, however both have withdrawn and will remain with Chelsea.

France

Player/s: Christopher Nkunku

Matches: Israel (h) on Thursday 14th November 2024 / Italy (h) on Sunday 17th November 2024

Note: Wesley Fofana was called up by France, however has withdrawn and will remain with Chelsea.

Portugal

Player/s: Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix

Matches: Poland (h) on Friday 15th November 2024 / Croatia (a) on Monday 18th November 2024

Senegal

Player/s: Nicolas Jackson

Matches: Burkina Faso (a) on Thursday 14th November 2024 / Burundi (h) on Tuesday 19th November 2024

Spain

Player/s: Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella

Matches: Denmark (a) on Friday 15th November 2024 / Switzerland (h) on Monday 18th November 2024

Ukraine

Player/s: Mykhailo Mudryk

Matches: Georgia (a) on Saturday 16th November 2024 / Albania (a) on Tuesday 19th November 2024

Finland U21s

Player/s: Lucas Bergström

Matches: Norway U21s (h) on Friday 15th November 2024 / Norway U21s (a) on Tuesday 19th November 2024

France U21s

Player/s: Malo Gusto

Matches: Italy U21s (a) on Friday 15th November 2024 / Germany U21s (h) on Tuesday 19th November 2024

Gusto had a glorious chance to get on the scoresheet against Arsenal.
Gusto had a glorious chance to get on the scoresheet against Arsenal. / IMAGO / Sportimage

Italy U21s

Player/s: Cesare Casadei

Matches: France U21s (h) on Friday 15th November 2024 / Ukraine U21s (h) on Tuesday 19th November 2024

Spain U19s

Player/s: Marc Guiu

Matches: Faroe Islands U19s (h) on Wednesday 13th November 2024 / Kosovo U19s (h) on Saturday 16th November 2024 / Austria U19s (a) on Tuesday 19th November 2024

For a full overview of Chelsea's November international call-ups schedule, including the schedules for the academy stars, click here.

Published |Modified
Matt Debono
MATT DEBONO

Home/More CFC