Badiashile, James, Lavia & Jackson: Latest Chelsea fitness news as Maresca learns potential return dates
Chelsea will hope Nicolas Jackson will be available for their Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Head coach Enzo Maresca is currently without several key players, including Jackson, whose absence was notable during their FA Cup fourth round defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Chelsea suffered a 2-1 loss to Fabian Hurzeler's side on Saturday night and return to face the Seagulls on Friday night in the league, when they will hope to bounce back to maintain their spot in the Champions League qualification places.
Jackson, 23, was forced off last week against West Ham due to injury and it kept him out of the weekend's cup defeat at the Amex.
It was a double blow for Chelsea during the London derby after Marc Guiu also picked up an injury, which is thought to be worse and the Spaniard is now expected to be out for at least a few weeks.
However, Jackson is expected to recover from his hamstring injury quickly and Maresca hopes the Senegal international could return for Friday's clash.
"As I said yesterday or two days ago, it won't be long but we will see if he will be available for the next game," said Maresca after their defeat to Brighton on Saturday.
Club captain Reece James also missed the cup tie. Maresca confirmed the 25-year-old's absence was planned and he's likely to return to the starting XI for the league meeting.
"It was planned," said Maresca. "He is okay. He is training, it was just to protect him a little bit to avoid injury again."
Chelsea will have to continue to wait for Romeo Lavia's return from injury. Maresca confirmed there is 'still a long way to go' before the Belgian is considered for selection.
Meanwhile, Benoit Badiashile has been sidelined since December due to a thigh injury. As revealed by Bobby Vincent, the 23-year-old has returned to the grass at their Cobham training base to begin individual work ahead of a return in the near future.
When Wesley Fofana will return remains unclear. Maresca recently revealed he expects the France international to be out for the majority of the season at a minimum.
James and Jackson's returns will be a huge boost for Chelsea if Maresca is able to have the duo at his disposal for Saturday's trip to the south coast as they look to get back to winning ways.