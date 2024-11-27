Chelsea's confirmed 21-man travelling squad to face Heidenheim in Conference League
Chelsea have confirmed the travelling squad for their Conference League fixture against 1. FC Heidenheim on Thursday night.
Enzo Maresca's side completed their preparations at their Cobham base on Wednesday prior to flying out to Germany for matchday four of the League Phase in Europe.
Chelsea have comfortably won all three of their games so far and are expected to clinch another victory when they visit the 15,000-seater Voith-Arena.
Both Chelsea and Heidenheim have claimed maximum points and at least one side will lose their 100 per cent record, with Maresca's side heavy favourites after scoring 16 goals in total against KAA Gent, Panathinaikos and FC Noah.
Youngsters including Tyrique George and Samuel Rak-Sakyi were all involved on Wednesday and could be handed minutes on Thursday evening.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku are all set to return to the side, while Filip Jorgensen is expected to reclaim his Conference League spot in between the sticks.
Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Guiu all scored last time out and will be hoping to earn more minutes. Joao Felix, who has been ever-present in the Conference League, featured for Chelsea in the Premier League against Leicester City on Saturday has also travelled.
With Chelsea on their way to Germany, their travelling squad has now been confirmed.
Chelsea's 21-man travelling squad to face Heidenheim
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Lucas Bergstrom
Defenders: Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Renato Veiga
Midfielders: Cesare Casadei, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kiano Dyer, Samuel Rak-Sakyi
Attackers: Tyrique George, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Jadon Sancho, Marc Guiu, Shumaira Mheuka, Christopher Nkunku