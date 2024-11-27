"Absolutely" - Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea stance over Christopher Nkunku’s future after talks
Enzo Maresca has delivered his honest verdict on rumours linking Christopher Nkunku with a move away from Chelsea amid speculation that he is unhappy with his playing time.
The France international has struggled for game time, failing to displace in-form Nicolas Jackson in the Chelsea starting XI.
This has led to reports surrounding his future, with it believed that Nkunku is currently unhappy with his role at the club and could look for an exit as early as January.
Manchester United have been heavily linked with the forward after Ruben Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford, while a return to France or Germany could also be considered.
Maresca has now delivered his stance on Nkunku's future and revealed that he has held talks with the forward in recent days.
Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Heidenheim in the Conference League, Maresca told reporters what the club will do in regards to Nkunku.
He said: "I spoke to Christo days ago. He didn't say he wasn't happy. He would like to play more games, for sure.
"Christo will for sure play in the Premier League. The intention is to keep all of them happy, even if it's not possible sometimes."
The Italian was then asked if he would like to keep Nkunku in January, or whether he would be open to selling the forward.
"Absolutely (I want to keep him)," he said. I completely want Christo to stay, there is no idea to allow him to go in January."
Maresca then expanded on the reason behind Nkunku's lack of game time, before admitting that it is difficult to use him in his starting XI alongside Cole Palmer or Joao Felix as they play in the same role.
"We know that Christo's best position is between the line as a 10. Cole is playing there. We will not play many games with Cole and Christo, or Cole and Joao," he admitted. "They are all fantastic players and will play, but not every game.
"The same issue we mention many times with Joao. If you play with Cole, Joao, Christo, Noni - who is defending? Their skills is not defending, it is to attack. We love them, we want them but we need balance."
Nkunku will be hoping that he can see an increase in his game time over the festive period, with Chelsea involved in the Conference League and Premier League over the next month.