"Deserved much more" - Enzo Maresca criticises 'negative' Chelsea in Bournemouth draw
Enzo Maresca has criticised his Chelsea side after the Blues' winless run in the Premier League was extended to five matches after a draw with Bournemouth.
Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead in the first half and his side had several chances to double their lead before half-time, but Andoni Iraola's side held on to go into the break just one behind.
The second half saw Bournemouth's performance improve and the Cherries leveled things throught a Justin Kluivert penatly before Antonie Semenyo made it 2-1.
Substitute Reece James equalised in the dying moments, with Chelsea's captain firing home a free-kick to rescue a point for the hosts.
James admitted that his side were naturally disappointed after dropping more points in the Premier League, and highlighted Chelsea's lack of goals as a problem within his side.
Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Maresca agreed with James as he revealed the 'negatives' in his side - stating that they must do better to convert their chances.
"I don't think so," Maresca said when asked if a draw was a fair result. "I think we deserved much more, especially the first half. It's a game we could finish 2, 3 nil first half - the amount of shots, chances, but it's football."
"The negative thing is that after we concede the [first] goal, we completely change the way we are playing in terms of we drop a little bit, and this is something we need to improve.
"Overall I think we completely deserved to win the game and did enough to win."
With Chelsea struggling infront of goal, Maresca opted to leave top goalscorer Christopher Nkunku on the bench amid interest in him from Bayern Munich.
The forward is one of Vincent Kompany's top targets and could be set for a return to the Bundesliga, with Mathys Tel linked with a move to Chelsea in the opposite direction.
If the deals go through, Maresca will be hoping that the 19-year-old can finish off the chances that his team have so far been unable to do in attack.