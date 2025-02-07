Enzo Maresca hints at new Christopher Nkunku role after Chelsea snub Bayern Munich interest
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has hinted at a new role for Christopher Nkunku after a move to Bayern Munich didn't materialise in the January transfer window.
The Bundesliga giants had reportedly made Nkunku their priority target for the winter window, but were unable to agree a deal with Chelsea as he remained at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea were said to be interested in Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, who ended up joining Tottenham Hotspur on a loan with an option to buy, while Nkunku remained in London.
With the forward struggling for game time as Maresca insisted that he was competing with Cole Palmer and Joao Felix for a spot in midfield, he was reportedly open to a move for more football.
Felix was granted a loan move to AC Milan for the remainder of the campaign as the competition for places in Chelsea's side has become less for Nkunku.
Speaking ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup clash against Brighton, a game that Nkunku is sure to start, Maresca has revealed that there may be a new role for the France international.
When asked if Nkunku has a bigger role to play for the Blues this season, Maresca said: "For sure, for sure. I said already, he probably against West Ham he played more or less half an hour.
"Hopefully he can get more minutes and help us. Our intention was to keep him."
It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Nkunku long-term, with Maresca previously admitting that he did not see him as a number nine.
However, with injuries to Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu, the Italian may have no choice but to continue using Nkunku as a striker, at least for the short-term.
Chelsea face Brighton at the Amex on Saturday in the FA Cup, a competition which has seen Nkunku play most of his minutes alongside Conference League appearances.
With Felix's departure in January, Nkunku will be hoping that his pathway to the starting XI is an easier one than he has seen so far this season.