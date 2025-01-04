Enzo Maresca delivers honest verdict after Chelsea's draw with Crystal Palace
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has provided an honest assessment of his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The Blues started the game dominant and were ahead after just 14 minutes, with Cole Palmer firing his side into the lead.
Nicolas Jackson had several chances to double Chelsea's lead before half-time, but it was just the one goal advantage that Maresca's side held at the break.
With the hosts getting more possession, Crystal Palace made several chances but were unable to convert until within the last 10 minutes, where Jean-Philippe Mateta equalised.
The draw sees Chelsea winless in the Premier League in their last four matches as Maresca's side have dropped to fourth in the table, just one point ahead of Newcastle.
Speaking after the match, Maresca opened up on his side's performance as he believes that they had done enough to win.
"We did enough to win the game today," he said in his post-match press conference.
"Between the first and second halves we created enough chances to win the game but we need to be clinical. Unfortunately at the end, we conceded but overall I think we did enough to win the game."
The Italian continued to discuss the performance of Jackson, who had a handful of chances but was unable to convert throughout the game.
Another goalless performance has seen the Senegal international score just one goal in his last seven matches, but Maresca is not worried by his form.
He continued: "For a striker, sometimes they score all their chances, sometimes they don't score. He had two or three clear chances today so that means he is there and ready. Hopefully next time he can be more lucky.
"The important thing is to create chances because that means we are doing the right things but then you need to take those chances.
"We try to be even more intense during the week when we are preparing the game even if the intensity or intention is already top. It's something we need to improve even if we are one of the best teams at the moment in terms of scoring goals."