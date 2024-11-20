Enzo Maresca's verdict revealed as Chelsea coach quits to join Thomas Tuchel & England
Enzo Maresca and Chelsea have been informed of Henrique Hilario’s desire to quit the club to join Thomas Tuchel’s England set-up.
Former Chelsea boss Tuchel was appointed England manager in October, succeeding Gareth Southgate in charge of the Three Lions.
However, the German will not begin his role with the national team until January, with Lee Carsley being named as interim boss and former Blue Ashely Cole taking a role in his temporary backroom team.
Despite the pair stepping back into their Under-21 roles with England, a former Chelsea player will be part of England's backroom team going forward as Tuchel has made his move.
It was previously reported that Tuchel was keen to re-unite with Chelsea goalkeeping coach Hilario, who played for the club between 2006 and 2014.
While this had not happened yet, Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, has revealed that the 49-year-old Portugal native has handed his resignation in at Chelsea to join Tuchel's team.
Law states that Hilario has decided to leave Chelsea after the club made it clear that he could not job-share with England.
Despite no official comment from the club, Telegraph Sport understand that Hilario's resignation has been made official ahead of Tuchel's 18-month deal with England beginning in January.
Former Chelsea assistant Anthony Barry alongside head of performance analysis James Melbourne will also be re-united with Hilario as they join Tuchel at England.
Current Chelsea boss Maresca was asked about Hilario's potential departure recently but kept his cards close to his chest.
When asked about Tuchel poaching his staff, Maresca admitted that Melbourne had already agreed to leave back in October, saying: "I know that one (of our staff) has been approached, the analyst."
Maresca continued to deliver his verdict on Hilario's potential departure, stating: "We are open to people to take chances if they want to take it. Hilario, I heard some things, but there has not been any approach yet."
The Italian will no doubt face questions on Hilario's decision as Chelsea prepare to face Maresca's former side Leicester City this weekend.
The Blues currently sit third in the Premier League following their 1-1 draw with Arsenal last time out and will be keen to gain some positive momentum going into the festive period next month.