"Bad news" - Enzo Maresca provides Wesley Fofana injury update after Chelsea beat Aston Villa
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has provided an injury update on Wesley Fofana after the defender was substituted in their 3-0 win over Aston Villa.
Goals from Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer saw Chelsea get off to a winning start in December, but it wasn't all good news for Maresca.
Fofana, who has been a crucial part of Chelsea's defence this season, went down with an injury on the hour mark and was replaced by Benoit Badiashile.
The defender has struggled with injuries throughout his career and spent a significant spell on the sideline last season before Maresca's arrival.
Fofana looked gutted when he limped off the pitch at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea will be keen to have him back as soon as possible ahead of a busy period in the Premier League.
Speaking in his press conference after the match, Maresca delivered an injury update when asked about Fofana.
"It's bad news," Maresca began. "He has a muscular problem. It looks like it's his hamstring.
"These (injuries) usually require at least three, four or five weeks out... It's a big loss."
The injury appears to be similar to that of Reece James, who is suffering with another spell on the sidelines despite recently returning to action for the Blues.
James and Fofana will be hoping that they can return after the festive period, wherever Chelsea may be in the table at that point.
Fofana has made 11 Premier League appearances so far this season as he partnered Levi Colwill at the heart of the Blues' backline.
Chelsea travel to St Mary's to face Southampton on Wednesday and will be without Fofana for the trip to the side that sit bottom of the Premier League.
Badiashile will likely be called upon to replace Fofana in the starting XI, having come on for him against Aston Villa but Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi are also waiting in the wings for their chance to impress.