Explained: Why Chelsea vs Morecambe in FA Cup third round is not on TV
Chelsea's FA Cup third round tie against Morecambe has not been selected for TV broadcast.
Enzo Maresca's Blues host the League Two side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, with the cup time getting underway at the more traditional 3pm kick-off time.
It will begin Chelsea's FA Cup campaign for the season as they eye another trip to Wembley. They have been handed a favourable tie and barring any shock, Maresca's side should comfortably progress into the next round.
With the kick-off time at 3pm, it means Chelsea versus Morecambe will not be televised in the United Kingdom. But why? 11 other games have been chosen to be televised for the games between Thursday and Monday.
FA Cup third round schedule in full
Thursday 9 January 2025 – 7pm GMT
• Sheffield United v Cardiff City (Live on BBC Wales)
Thursday 9 January 2025 – 7.45pm GMT
• Everton v Peterborough United (Live on BBC iPlayer)
• Fulham v Watford
Friday 10 January 2025 – 7.45pm GMT
• Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth
Friday 10 January 2025 – 8pm GMT
• Aston Villa v West Ham United (Live on ITV1, ITVX and STV)
Saturday 11 January 2025 – 12pm GMT
• Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
• Birmingham City v Lincoln City
• Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
Saturday 11 January 2025 – 12.15pm GMT
• Liverpool v Accrington Stanley (Live on ITV1, ITVX and STV)
Saturday 11 January 2025 – 3pm GMT
• Exeter City v Oxford United
• Preston North End v Charlton Athletic
• AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion
• Reading v Burnley
• Sunderland v Stoke City
• Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
• Brentford v Plymouth Argyle
• Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion
• Chelsea v Morecambe (BBC Extended Highlights)
• Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers (BBC Extended Highlights)
Saturday 11 January 2025 – 5.45pm GMT
• Man City v Salford City (Live on BBC One and iPlayer)
• Leeds United v Harrogate Town (Live on BBC iPlayer)
Saturday 11 January 2025 – 6pm GMT
• Leyton Orient v Derby County
• Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday
• Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic
Sunday 12 January 2025 – 12pm GMT
• Hull City v Doncaster Rovers
Sunday 12 January 2025 – 12.30 GMT
• Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur (Live on ITV1, ITVX and STV)
Sunday 12 January 2025 – 3pm GMT
• Arsenal v Man Utd (Live on BBC One and iPlayer)
• Newcastle United v Bromley (Live on BBC iPlayer)
• Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers
• Crystal Palace v Stockport County
Sunday 12 January 2025 – 4.30pm GMT
• Southampton v Swansea City (Live on BBC Wales)
Monday 13 January 2025 – 7.30pm GMT
• Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge (Live on ITV4 and ITVX)