Fofana, Gusto, Colwill, Sancho, Palmer: Chelsea handed major training boost for Leicester City clash
A large contingent of Chelsea players were involved in training on Monday at their Cobham base.
Enzo Maresca's side are preparing to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday at the King Power Stadium, which will see the 44-year-old return to his former club for the first time since leaving in the summer.
Chelsea are currently in third place and will face a newly-promoted team for the first time in the league in 2024/25.
Over the international break, several Chelsea players withdrew from duty for their respective nations, including Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer for England. The duo left the Three Lions' camp as the Blues look to minimise the risk of potential injuries.
Palmer has been carrying a knock after Lisandro Martinez's strong challenge on the 22-year-old's knee during the draw with Manchester United earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has been absent for several weeks due to illness and suffering a setback having picked up a minor knock.
With preparations underway at Cobham, Chelsea were welcomed by the sighting of Colwill, Sancho and Palmer all in training at the beginning of the week.
Wesley Fofana and Malo Gusto also withdrew from their respective France camps over the November period. Both were spotted at Cobham and will hope to be in contention to start against the Foxes.
Filip Jorgensen, Reece James, Benoit Badiashile and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who will also return to the Foxes for the first time since his departure, all trained.
The likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will return later this week following their final matches for Argentina and Ecuador, while Pedro Neto's comeback is imminent after Portugal boss Roberto Martinez allowed the attacker to withdraw from the camp early.
Romeo Lavia's involvement against Leicester remains unclear after he missed both of Belgium's matches, with his national team taking precautions following a slight hamstring issue picked up in Chelsea's draw against Arsenal.