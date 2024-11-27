James, Gusto, Neto: Enzo Maresca offers latest Chelsea fitness update
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has delivered the latest fitness update on his squad, discussing return dates for Reece James, Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto.
Blues captain James missed their win over Leicester City last weekend, having suffered yet another injury setback.
It was reported that James would have a scan on his hamstring this week, with Maresca confirming that this has taken place and that his defender has missed out on the squad this week.
Meanwhile, Gusto and Neto both missed the weekend's clash and have not travelled as Chelsea face Heidenheim in the Conference League.
Speaking to the press ahead of Thursday's clash, Maresca delivered his team news and provided an update on the trio.
When asked about James, Maresca said: "Unfortunately he's not with us. Hopefully we can have him soon.
"It's normal when you get injury in the same muscle, you become a little afraid. At the same time you have to think he's a professional, tries to run and play and can get injuries. Unfortunately it's repeating but hopefully we can find a solution soon."
The Italian continued to deliver a message to the media, urging them to stop asking questions about James to take the pressure off the England international upon his return.
"I think the best thing we can do as staff and you (the media), along with us. Don't talk too much about Reece." he pleaded. "The more we talk the more pressure we put on him. The more you ask, the more I answer and the more pressure there is on him. That's it."
Maresca continued to discuss Gusto and Neto, with the Portugal international picking up a knock on duty with his country, while Gusto
"Both have trained with us. We don't take a risk for tomorrow but both I think can be available for Sunday's game," he said.
Chelsea are without a right-back once again as they travel to Germany, with Axel Disasi in contention to start on the right of the defence.
The Blues sit top of the Conference League and a win will further solidify their status as the team to beat in the competition before returning to England and preparing to take on Aston Villa on the weekend.