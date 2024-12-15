Lavia, Felix & Badiashile: Why Chelsea stars aren't in Maresca's squad to face Brentford
Chelsea fans took to social media to express their worry when several first team stars failed to make the matchday squad for their crucial Premier League match against Brentford.
With Sunday's match coming days after a youthful Blues side traveled to Kazakhstan to beat Astana 3-1 in the Conference League, fans were expecting a strong matchday squad to be named to face Brentford.
However, impressive youngsters Samuel Rak-Sakyi, Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George were all named on a rather inexperienced Chelsea bench at Stamford Bridge just days later.
The likes of Romeo Lavia, Joao Felix and Benoit Badiashile were not named in the squad to take on Brentford despite not travelling to play on Thursday night.
With Pedro Neto suspended and Mykhailo Mudryk unavailable due to illness, as Maresca previously confirmed, Chelsea fans were not expecting to have any further absentees as they looked to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.
As reported by Nizaar Kinsella of the BBC, Lavia had an injury that was previously known about while Badiashile 'felt something in training'.
The report continued to state that there is no confirmation on why Felix is missing Chelsea's squad as of yet, while The Daily Mail's Kieran Gill suggested that Chelsea are hopeful of Lavia returning to face Everton next weekend.
There will be more to follow once Maresca delivers his pre-match interview.
Chelsea will be hoping to have their players back when they face Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League in midweek, but this could be another opportunity to play the youngsters.
With Acheampong making progress on his contract talks, the youngster has a chance to impress during Wesley Fofana and Reece James' absenses, with the duo set to be sidelined until the new year.
It remains to be seen as to when Chelsea's stars will return, but with games coming thick and fast, Maresca will have to utilise his squad as the Blues look to compete on all fronts.