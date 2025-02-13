Romeo Lavia's Chelsea return date set as delayed injury return confirmed
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed when Romeo Lavia will make his return after being sidelined with injury struggles this season.
The midfielder hasn't featured in Chelsea's last three Premier League matches, last getting minutes in the Blues' 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.
A hamstring injury has seen Lavia back out of Maresca's team in recent weeks, with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez being handed the responsibility in midfield.
Amid Lavia's absence, Chelsea have struggled over the past month and have dropped from challenging at the top of the table to challenging for a Champions League spot.
Lavia had proven to be one of Chelsea's most impressive players when he has been fit, however with inconsistent minutes as he struggles to keep fit, the Blues have felt his absence.
Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brighton, Maresca has confirmed when he expects Lavia to return as he provided an injury update.
"Romeo Lavia is in the process to be back with us," the head coach began.
Maresca continued to compare Lavia's injury with the one that Nicolas Jackson suffered recently, with their return dates similar.
He continued, confirming the pair will be back after the March international break: "More or less like Nico, after the international break."
Maresca finalised by offering his verdict on Lavia's frustrations, having struggled with injuries since arriving at Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino in 2023.
He said: "It's happening, it's football, you can get injuries. They have the same as the previous years with problems. The year after a big problem you will struggle.
"Romeo has improved in terms of how many games he played. He can finish well at the last part of the season and next season."
Chelsea travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Friday after falling to defeat to the Seagulls in the FA Cup last weekend.
The Blues have their sights set on a top four finish in the Premier League, while also targeting their first trophy under Maresca in the Conference League this season.