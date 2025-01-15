Chelsea make huge transfer decision as Trevoh Chalobah recalled from Crystal Palace loan
Chelsea have activated the clause to recall defender Trevoh Chalobah from his loan deal at Crystal Palace, it has been revealed.
The Blues have been shaky in defence, with their latest match against Bournemouth seeing Enzo Maresca's side concede another two in their draw.
Drawing with Bournemouth, Chelsea extended their winless run to five in the Premier League and will be hoping that Chalobah's return can provide some much needed defensive stability.
With Wesley Fofana out injured after suffering a setback on a hamstring issue, Maresca confirmed that the France international could be sidelined until the end of the season.
Benoit Badiashile is also out, while Axel Disasi is being linked with a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge this month.
According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Chalobah has now officially been recalled by Chelsea.
The report reveals that Chalobah will return to the club with immediate effect and will not feature for Crystal Palace against Leicester City on Wednesday evening.
The defender is considered by as important part of squad for rest of season, with Chelsea's injury concerns forcing the club into a move.
This comes after Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner demanded clarity with the situation, saying: "It's a little bit of a tricky situation," he admitted. "Chelsea has the possibility to call him back from loan.
"There is a little bit of uncertainty at the moment over whether they will do it. We need clarity and he needs clarity, so that's the situation and let's see."
Chalobah was left out of Crystal Palace's squad to face Stockport in the FA Cup, with Glasner revealing that the decision was 'complicated' - while he would have been unavailable to play for Chelsea in the competition if he had already played for Palace and returned.
It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chalobah and fellow Chelsea defenders, with Aaron Anselmino also having returned from loan while Josh Acheampong has broken into the first team as of late.