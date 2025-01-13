When Chelsea will pursue transfer for Mathys Tel revealed as Bayern Munich make Christopher Nkunku decision
Chelsea are reportedly set to make a bid for Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel, with the Bundesliga side making a decision on Christopher Nkunku.
It is no secret that the Blues are looking to add competition in attack, with Nicolas Jackson the only natural striker as Nkunku has been deputising.
Despite Nkunku's appearances as a striker, Enzo Maresca has reiterated that playing as a number nine is not the best position for the France international.
It was previouly reported that the Chelsea attacker is unhappy with his game time at Stamford Bridge and could pursue a move as early as January.
However, the Blues would need to bring in a replacement for Nkunku - and now there is a possiblity that Chelsea and Bayern Munich could solve each other's problems.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have held talks about Bayern forward Tel in recent days.
The Blues have been asked to be kept informed of the availability of the 19-year-old ahead of a potential move during the winter transfer window.
Romano continued to reveal that Tel spoke to Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany just 10 days ago as he wants to succeed at the club.
This was supported by The Athletic's David Ornstein, who revealed that Chelsea have had a long-standing interest in Tel after considering him among their striker options in the summer.
Furthermore, Bayern Munich are exploring move for Nkunku in what would be a separate deal.
Sky Germany added to the news, stating that talks are ongoing and in an early stage but some parties have doubts about whether this swap deal can be completed by the end of the season.
It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will submit an official bid for the forward, with Nkunku's future also hanging in the balance.
With the Blues missing out on a move for Samu Aghehowa or Jhon Duran during the summer transfer window, if Tel becomes available there could be an opportunity for Maresca to add to his depth in attack.