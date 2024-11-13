'A Fresh Start' - Curtis Jones Praises Arne Slot's Impact at Liverpool
Since Arne Slot joined Liverpool last summer, there have been a lot of players who have stepped up under his tutelage and in turn, we are seeing them perform at levels we have never seen before.
The most noticeable ones have been Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones. All of these players were good under Jurgen Klopp, however, they are all putting in performances we have not seen from them before in a Liverpool shirt.
Whilst Konate mainly struggled for fitness and Gravenberch was played in an unfamiliar role, Jones seemingly has become much more refined under the Dutch coach.
The improvement has been so impressive that the Scouser has basically forced Slot into dropping Dominik Szoboszlai to the bench.
Considering that the Hungarian was one of the Dutch coach's most used players in the first couple of months in charge, this is very impressive.
Speaking to reporters, via LiverpoolOffside, after arriving for international duty with England, Jones relayed the importance Slot has had on his game.
“I feel that I’m at the point now where I’m enjoying it the most that I have. I say that in terms of style of play that suits me and the love that I’m getting from the coaches and the staff all around.
“Arne and his staff have come in and the style of play and everything is changing - the way we go and press and stuff. I think it suits me more. As a fresh start, I’ll give it everything I can.
“I’m really enjoying it and the most important thing is that I’m playing with a smile on my face.”
Hopefully, Jones can keep up these impressive displays as one of his downfalls under Klopp was having a good game and then looking lost once he broke into the first team.
His England teammate Harvey Elliott is also set to return from injury after the international break so there will be plenty of competition when it comes to the midfield positions.