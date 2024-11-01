Caoimhin Kelleher to Celtic Update as Price Revealed for Liverpool Goalkeeper
When it comes to goalkeepers, there isn't a club in world football that currently competes with the options Arne Slot has at his disposal at Liverpool.
The Reds arguably have the best goalkeeper in the world, Alisson Becker, and the best No.2 in the world, Caoimhin Kelleher.
Third-choice keeper Vítězslav Jaroš also impressed against Brighton during the week and Liverpool have also secured their future even more when it comes to goalkeepers, signing the 23-year-old Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili for €30million.
Even though Alisson is unbelievable and one of the best players in his position in the world, the Brazilian has had trouble with injuries recently, meaning that Kelleher has had to step up.
So far, the Irish international has yet to put a foot wrong, only increasing his transfer stock, something Liverpool will have to make a decision on next summer as Kelleher has been very open about becoming a number one, either at Anfield or elsewhere.
In a recent report, Pete O'Rourke from Football Insider claimed that Celtic's interest in the Liverpool shot-stopper is now unlikely to transpire.
The Ireland international, who has played five games for Liverpool this season, is reportedly valued between £25million to £30million, a fee that is far too expensive for Brendan Rodgers' side.
It's hard to blame the Reds when it comes to Kelleher's value, the 25-year-old has proven season after season that he is an unbelievable goalkeeper and most top clubs would do well with him as their number one.
The SPFL's record transfer is still Tore Andre Flo, who Rangers signed in 2000 for a fee of £18million from Chelsea.
If The Hoops did want to break the bank and almost double the League transfer record then signing Kelleher could be worth it. He could be their starter for the next 10 years and he is a Champions League quality keeper.
However, due to the price, it would be one of the biggest shock transfers if it were to happen. Who knows though, anything is possible in football!