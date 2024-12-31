Liverpool Could Target Impressive La Liga Left-Back With €35Million Release Clause As Andy Robertson Successor
Liverpool could look to La Liga as they search for a left-back to take over from Andy Robertson.
READ MORE : Inter Milan Want To Sign Liverpool Skipper Virgil van Dijk But There Is One Major Obstacle To Transfer
The 30-year-old remains first choice at Anfield under Arne Slot but is struggling to re-capture the form that made him such a vital component of the team when Jurgen Klopp was manager.
Kostas Tsimikas has done well when he has deputised for the Scotland captain, but at 28, he is not seen as a long-term solution to fill the spot, with there also being some doubts about his consistency defensively.
READ MORE: Consensus Is Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Most Likely To Leave But ‘Nothing Is Decided’ According To David Ornstein
Whilst Milos Kerkez appears to be on the radar of the Anfield hierarchy, Girona's Miguel Gutierrez could offer an interesting alternative to the Bournemouth defender.
That's according to Caught Offside (via Football Espana), who claim that the 23-year-old is on Liverpool's shortlist as well as being of interest to Real Madrid and Manchester United.
READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano - Liverpool Pushing For Deals With Van Dijk, Salah & Alexander-Arnold With Confidence On Two Deals
The Spanish outlet also claims that the 23-year-old has a release clause of €35million. He would, however, be available for just €8million to Los Blancos, who have a buyback clause, although they appear to be more focussed on Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.
A sale outside of Spain is stated as being Girona's favoured option, and as a result, it is suggested that they may be willing to negotiate on the release clause amount to ensure that happens if they lose hope of retaining his services.