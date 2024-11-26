Andrew Robertson Pre Match Real Madrid Press Conference | Everything You Need To Know
Liverpool prepare to welcome the Spanish and reigning UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid, to Anfield tomorrow night. The Reds are on a massively impressive run of form having not lost a game in all competitions since September 14th, against Nottingham Forest.
Andy Robertson and the Reds currently lead both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League tables. Before facing the Spanish champions, the Scotsman spoke to the media.
Is this a 'Revenge Game?' Robbo had this to say:
“I don’t really look into owing people one or revenge or anything like that.
“Both games [in the final] were different. I think 2018 was so important for our journey. Nobody really expected us to be in the Champions League final that year, and it gave us the belief that we could compete in the tournament again and go on and then win it the next year, which was so important.
“I think 2022 obviously hurt a lot more at the time; I thought we played well in the game, I thought we dominated the game. Their goalkeeper was Man of the Match, which probably tells you a lot. But they do what they do, there’s a reason why they’ve won the competition the most out of any team.
“But I think the squad is too new, I think their squad is too new, and we’re just looking at tomorrow to try to strengthen our position at the top of that table, because we know how important finishing in the top eight can be in terms of seeding for the last 16 and not having a play-off.
“That’s all we’re focused on.”
When asked what he sees in this Liverpool squad that makes him believe they will have success this season:
''I think what we’ve shown is that we can win football matches so far in this season, but there’s also a long way to go. There’s a few of us who have got the experience of winning both [the Premier League and Champions League]; you need a consistency, you need a bit of luck along the way as well in terms of injuries and form and things like that. But so far we’ve had that, we’ve had good performances and maybe when we’ve not been at our best we’ve still found a way to win, which is good. But we’re only 12 games into the Premier League, four games into the Champions League and I still think there’s a lot of football to be played and there’ll be a lot of twists and turns. But when you’re in a good moment you have to try to keep going and try to build that momentum. I think that’s what we’ve been quite good at so far, and we have to try to continue that because we know we’ve got big games coming up and if we can get results in them, our position can strengthen.''
Is a win tomorrow night an 'important step' in this teams development going forward?
''Yeah, of course. Obviously since I’ve been here we’ve played Real Madrid five or six times and obviously we’ve not been on the winning side yet. But there’s only a few of us that have probably been involved in that; it’s quite a different squad, a new squad that a lot of players probably haven’t faced Real Madrid with Liverpool yet, and also the same for them – they’re a new squad and new faces. When it comes to these big games and you play against the best players and the best teams then of course you want to be one, involved in the game and two, you want to get the result.
''It’ll probably be the most-watched game this week, and that’s what big players want to be a part of. And I think if we can get the win it just puts us in an even better position within the Champions League. But also, you’re beating one of your competitors, which is always nice. We’re excited by that prospect. But we also know how good Real Madrid can be and we know that they’ll come here full of belief and full of confidence that they can get the result. Hopefully come tomorrow night we’re the happier ones.''
Robbo was then asked about his leadership role within the team:
''There’s only a few of us that have probably experienced success as in the two big trophies. And we all have to dip into that and we have to help the new players and younger players, because it can be quite easy to get carried away and looking too far ahead. But I think we’ve got enough within the changing room that won’t allow that to happen. That’s where we rely on probably me, Virgil [van Dijk], Mo [Salah], Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Ali [Alisson Becker] Joe Gomez, people like that, that have been there and done it, that can just put a calm on everything and focus on the next game, because that’s the most important. We’re fully focused on tomorrow night and then come 11pm tomorrow night we’ll fully focus on Man City, and then whatever happens there we’ll fully focus on Newcastle. That’s just the way we work and we’ve always worked. I think that’s what will work best for our changing room, and obviously we are key to that.''
When asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold
''Trent is one of the closest friends I’ve got in the changing room. We’ve kind of gone on the journey together. He is obviously a fantastic footballer, a fantastic person. I think the quality speaks for itself. The top level. One of, if not the, best right-backs in the world, I think he shows that year on year. And probably people forget that he’s still fairly young. He’s probably getting a wee bit older now but he’s still young enough to get even better. That’s the main thing for him. He’s got a will to succeed, a will to learn and I think you’ve seen that this season as well. He’s a pleasure to play with. We’ve kind of grown together within the full-back role and I’ve enjoyed doing that with him.''
How have you found Arne Slot's opening months in charge?
''The manager and the coaches that have come in have been a breath of fresh air. They have come in with their ideas, there’s a lot of new staff and things like that. Credit to the players, I think we’ve all bought into it, I think we’ve all really enjoyed it. Look, obviously results help that, results help breed confidence within the coaches, within the players. I think that’s one of the key reasons, but also the amount of work we do on the training pitch, the amount of meetings we have, how many hours the manager and the coaches put in is incredible. They make sure that we’re the best prepared possible for every single game, and it’s up to us to then go out and try to play our best for them. I think more often that not this season we’ve done that, and hopefully that can continue. The manager and the coaches since they have come in have been fantastic, everyone has enjoyed working with them. Hopefully that can continue.''
Andy was then asked about Mohamed Salah's comments that were made following the weekend win against Southampton:
''He didn’t look sad to me [today]! Mo comes into training every single day with a smile on his face, he is in the gym working as hard as ever, he is on the training pitch working as hard as ever. In terms of that, he’s one of the happiest people in the training ground, that’s for sure. He enjoys every moment of being in there. You can tell that. If you can find me a picture from training today where he looks sad, fair enough! But he looks happy at all times. He’s such a focused individual, he’ll be in his house now probably focused on tomorrow night. That’s the main thing. That’s what all good players do, that’s what all the best in the world do – and Mo certainly falls into that category.''
Liverpool are set to welcome Real Madrid to Anfield for an 8pm BST kick-off in the next round of fixtures in the UEFA Champions League first stage.