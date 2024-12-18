Arne Slot To Give Liverpool 17-Year-Old Full Debut Against Southampton
Liverpool face Southampton in an EFL Cup quarter-final tie at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday, hoping to secure a pathway to the semi-finals of the competition they won in February.
Arne Slot is expected to ring the changes for the Reds with some critical games coming up in the Premier League across the festive period.
The Dutchman continues to be without Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate through injury but was able to welcome Kostas Tsimikas back to training on Tuesday, and the Greek international could face the Saints.
Andy Robertson is suspended for the trip to the south coast after his red card against Fulham at the weekend, and Slot is expected to give a number of other senior players a rest.
Youngsters James Norris, Amara Nallo, Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns are all likely to be involved at St Mary's alongside more senior members of the squad.
According to Paul Joyce, 17-year-old Nyoni will make his full debut after several impressive performances for Liverpool's academy teams.
The midfielder, who arrived from Leicester City in the summer of 2023, is an exciting talent, and the glimpses of him in first-team action so far have been enough to get fans excited.
It looks like they won't have to wait much longer to see him in action again, with the youngster set to start this evening's game.