Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Defender Shines For Liverpool
Liverpool will walk away from the Emirates Stadium happy with a point after coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Arsenal.
The hosts went ahead in the 9th minute when Bukayo Saka ran on to Ben White's through ball before outfoxing Andy Robertson and blasting past Caoimhin Kelleher.
Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk equalised just nine minutes later when he headed home from close range after Luis Diaz had flicked on a Reds corner.
Arsenal took control soon after and deservedly went in front in the 43rd minute when a brilliant delivery from the right by Declan Rice was headed home by Mikel Merino.
Arne Slot's team were much improved after the break and levelled when Darwin Nunez was found by Trent Alexander-Arnold in behind the Arsenal defence. The Uruguyan picked out Mohamed Salah in the box and the Egyptian made no mistake in beating David Raya from twelve yards out.
A point was a fair reflection on the game and leaves Liverpool one point behind leaders Manchester City but still four points clear of the Gunners.
It was largely a frustrating afternoon for the Merseysiders with a number of players below par and perhaps feeling the effects of three games in seven days.
One man who stood out from the rest though was central defender Ibrahima Konate who continued his fine form since the beginning of the season.
Time after time, he thwarted threats down Arsenal's left with his physicality, continually snuffing out the dangerous Gabriel Martinelli. It may have been a different story without the Frenchman against a high quality opponent and the hope is the 25-year-old will remain fit to continue this impressive run alongside Van Dijk at the heart of the Reds' rearguard.
Man Of The Match: Ibrahima Konate