Arsenal v Liverpool Player Ratings | Premier League
Arne Slot's Reds entered this game with the chance to go back to the top of the Premier League over Manchester City with a win against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Liverpool came into this fixture after eight consecutive wins in a row. Arsenal, meanwhile, have only won five of their previous eight, drawing two and losing their most recent Premier League tie to Bournemouth last weekend.
Arsenal drew first blood with pace down the right wing, Bukayo Saka with the powerful strike to put it past Kelleher at his near post after beating his man, Andrew Robertson. This was quickly followed by a set-piece goal thanks in the most part to a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner helped on by Luis Diaz to be finished by Virgil van Dijk. Just before halftime, however, the Gunners got back ahead thanks to a set-piece goal of their own, headed home by Merino from a Declan Rice delivery.
The second half started much more positively with better-attacking returns, but did not capitalize on any of our chances until a wicked pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold to a rapid Darwin Núñez who lays it up beautifully for Mohamed Salah to slot it home with his left boot.
From there it became a very back-and-forth game, with chances at both ends. Not the best game, but we took the draw and the points in our toughest away game of the season. We march onto Brighton next, midweek, with a 9-game unbeaten run.
Liverpool Player Ratings
Caoimhin Kelleher - 6/10
Hard done by with the first goal, and left in no mans land with the second. The Irishman faces a total of 1.70 xGOT and prevented -0.30. Those numbers are a lot better than the eye test would be. Distribution seemed more tactic than choice playing so many long balls with 23 played and only 7 on target.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10
Having a massively hard time of things with Martinelli most of the game, Trent found himself pinned back quite a lot and having to deliver long balls continously. However, his brilliance showed in moments. With the corner delivery to be flicked on by Diaz, and the pre-assist pass to Darwin Nunez to set Salah up for the late equalizer.
Ibrahima Konaté - 7/10
Between Ibou and Virg, our center-backs had as good a game as they could expect. Covering extensively for the full-backs on either side as Arsenal attacked our wings relentlessly, Konaté did his due diligence in the defensive game, winning all his duels and making clearance after clearance.
Virgil van Dijk - 8/10 - Player of the Match
The big man in the middle pulled this one out of the bag, with his goal in the first half to draw us level and then being as solid as always on the defensive side of the ball. Winning over 60% of his duels both on the ground and in the air, he was a brick wall defensively. A slight lapse in the first half not tracking back to assist Robbo for Arsenal's first goal, but recovered well to provide a goal and made sure in the second half our defence was much more solid.
Andrew Robertson - 5/10
Bad day at the office for Robbo, being unable to handle Bukayo Saka on the wing and requiring help from his winger to help out most of the game. And at fault for the first goal, a day to forget for the Scotsman.
Curtis Jones - 5/10
One of the main issues we note for Curtis Jones, is consistency, putting in a great performance like against Chelsea, and then having an off night like tonight. It hurts. Losing as many duels as he won, he was one of the weak points in our midfield tonight.
Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10
Was this a bad performance, or was it a normal performance? We don't know as the barometer for Gravenberch has been so high this season have we just come to expect 10/10 performances from him? Ironically, his defensive duties had him on top of the world again, what you expect from a defensive midfielder. Winning 100% of all aerial duels and over 60% of all ground duels, once we got our midfield involved in the second half it allowed us to have much more control of the game.
Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10
Difficult to judge this performance as Mac Allister was taken off so early. Booked early on which affected how he played for the remainder of the game, it took something from our midfield when he went off.
Mohamed Salah - 7/10
It seems we are saying this all the time more recently with Mo. Quiet game, but got a goal. Only winning half of his duels. His passing was way off with zero crosses being on target from five total. But, he bags his goal and the overall score goes up. But this could have been a very different rating if not for the final score and his goal.
Darwin Núñez - 7/10
Darwin Núñez is an enigma. Similar to Salah had a very very quiet first half. But this was due to the defensive set up and being required to help out at the back while long balls were being played over the top. Second half we saw a different animal. Completing all of his dribbles, all of his tackles, and setting up Mo for the equalizer in the late stages of the second half. Great to see him finish a 90 in full, but more is needed and he needs to get involved earlier in games.
Luis Diaz - 6/10
Again, another hard one to judge similar to Mac Allister. Kept under wraps mostly by Thomas Partey, but also spent most of his time assisting Andy Robertson in defensive duties to have much of an impact going forward. Less than stellar performance from the Colombian, if we're being honest.
Substitutes
Konstantinos Tsimikas - 6/10
Came on for Andy in the second half and gave a very solid half-hour of a shift, we were much better defensively when Tsimi was on the pitch with all of his duels won, and multiple interceptions, clearances, and defensive actions.
Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10
When he came on, our press changed. Coming on for a penalised Mac Allister had an immediate impact pressuring their tired and weakened back line.
Cody Gakpo - 6/10
Massively dangerous when he came on. Winning all his duels on the ground and over 90% of his passes hit their target. Created massive space on the left wing allowing for creation from Tsimi and other on that side.
Wataru Endo - N/A
Endo just came on for injury time to allow us to see the game out and to allow us to see out the game and leave London with a point in one of our toughest away games. Expect to see him midweek against Brighton.