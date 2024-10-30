Brighton & Hove Albion 2-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings
A Cody Gakpo brace and Luis Diaz goal was enough to give Liverpool a 3-2 victory against Brighton in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday evening.
After an even first half, the Reds took control with Dutchman Gakpo scoring twice in the space of 18 minutes after the break.
Brighton fought back and a loose pass from Jarell Quansah was punished when Simon Adingra slammed a loose ball home past the impressive Vitezslav Jaros in the Liverpool goal.
Diaz restored the two goal lead in the 85th minute when he brought down a high ball and finished cleverly. The Seagulls gave Arne Slot's team a nervy final few minutes when Tariq Lamptey's deflected shot found the back of the net via a deflection off of Quansah.
Player Ratings
Viteszlav Jaros - 8
The 23-year-old impressed on his full debut for the club making two outstanding saves at crucial times in the match. Composed on the ball and looks to be another very capable stopper Liverpool have on the books.
Conor Bradley - 7
Didn't see much of the ball in the first half but was more involved after the break. A solid return to the team after injury and will benefit from getting 90 minutes under his belt.
Jarrell Quansah - 5
A difficult evening for the England under-21 international. After a relatively quiet 80 minutes, he was at fault for the first goal with a poor pass inside and couldn't get his feet sorted for the 2nd. He will need to improve and regain his form from last season to get back on track but has the quality to do so. Subbed.
Joe Gomez - 7
Tried to marshall a back line in need of minutes against a tricky Brighton outfit. Whilst not always convincing, his use of the ball was often on target and won some crucial headers towards the end of the match.
Andy Robertson - 6
Another underwhelming performance from the Scotland captain. All too often lacked conviction to snuff out danger and was easily beaten on multiple occasions at the start of the second half. Another that needs to improve if he is to retain his spot in the team. Unlucky not to score.
Wataru Endo - 5
The defensive midfielder looked short of match practice and it appeared to impact his confidence as the game went on as he was too often caught in possession. The 31-year-old is in a difficult moment in his Anfield career as he struggles to make a real impact under Slot but has the quality and determination to turn it around. Subbed.
Tyler Morton - 7
A bright first half for the youngster in his first start of the season. Looked to control the tempo of the game and used the ball well. Struggled physically as he tired. Subbed.
Curtis Jones - 7
A workmanlike performance and one of the players that was able to retain possession in a frantic game.
Dominic Szoboszlai - 7
A typical energetic outing from Liverpool's number eight. Caused Brighton keeper Jason Steele issues with his pressing and linked play better than of late. Subbed.
Luis Diaz - 7
After a quiet first half, the Colombian came to life iafter the break becoming a constant thorn in the side of the Brighton defence. A clever finish to restore Liverpool's two goal lead late on.
Cody Gakpo - 9
Liverpool's best player on the night. Carried a threat throughout and showed his class with two fantastic finishes. Subbed.
Subs
Alexis Mac Allister - 6
Tried to bring a calming influence to the midfield and helped his teammates deal with the tricky Mitoma cutting inside.
Trey Nyoni - 7
Full of confidence and showed good composure with some nice touches. Fired wide with a long range effort.