Caoimhin Kelleher on Xabi Alonso & Bayer Leverkusen | Pre Match Champions League Conference
Liverpool host Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield on Tuesday in the Champions League in what is set to be an amazing game.
The former Liverpool midfielder is bringing his side to Merseyside in a bit of poor form, unfortunately not carrying on from his invincible season in the Bundesliga last campaign.
Along with Arne Slot, Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has spoken to the press ahead of the clash tomorrow, giving his thoughts on the game amongst other things. All of the quotes are taken from the Champions League pre match press conference via LFC Transfer Room on X.
How do you sum up the mindset of the team after the win over Brighton, as well as your own confidence?
"The group is in a good place at the moment, things are going well in the team. Personally, confidence is high and we're very happy. We're focused on key performances and getting wins."
How better equipped do you think the team is to challenge for the Champions League and Premier League?
"We came close last season, falling off towards the end but those experiences are big and we have kept the same squad so we have that too, a bit more fire in the belly. Champions League is Champions League, motivation is always there and we have always done well in this competition."
You have been asked about your future, how much is your future playing on your mind, could this be your last season?
"My thinking at the moment is about playing well, if I am thinking about the future it's not going to help my game. That is not coming into my thinking."
You have played lots of big games in your Liverpool career, this will be your first Champions League game at home, how much are you looking forward to it?
"It will be cool, I have been here and experienced the Champions League and the atmosphere is always electric, it will be a special moment I am looking forward to tomorrow."
What is it like working with new goalkeeping coaches, have the new methods helped?
"They have been really good, I am loving working with them, they put a lot of work in with us and try and improve us individually. He's a great guy and really into his details, he's very good and I'm enjoying working with him."
Are you old enough to remember Xabi Alonso during his time at Liverpool, are there any memories there for you?
"Yes, of course I remember. He was obviously a class player when he was here and at Real Madrid too, I have good memories. His passing range was outrageous.
Liverpool fans will give him a great reception but the focus is on getting a result and making sure he goes home not too happy."
How are the players finding the new Champions League format compared to previous years?
"I think it's a bit different. I personally quite like it, playing different teams on each occasion, it's quite cool. It's good, it's hard to prepare for games as you used to play against teams twice but it's a good experience and cool to play more teams as well."